Nigeria's Access Bank seeks approval for $500 mln debt sale
April 4, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Access Bank seeks approval for $500 mln debt sale

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank plans to seek shareholder approval this month to raise up to 100 billion naira ($505 million) in debt capital via a public offering or a private placement, the bank said on Monday.

The shareholder meeting on the proposed debt sale has been fixed for April 27.

Access Bank raised 41.7 billion naira last year through a rights issue to fund expansion of its branch network and lending. The amount raised was less than the 52.6 billion naira targeted, with analysts citing difficult market conditions. ($1 = 198.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)

