FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Access Bank sees 'little' impact on business from naira devaluation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank sees 'little' impact on business from naira devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank does not expect the naira’s devaluation to have a significant impact on its business as most of its dollar facilities have been loaned to clients generating foreign currencies, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent and raised interest rates by 100 basis points on Tuesday, hoping to stem losses to its foreign reserves from defending the currency against weaker oil prices.

“It is little or nothing in terms of the implications to my financials just because of where my lending is,” Chief Executive Herbert Wigwe told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.