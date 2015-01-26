FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Access Bank starts marketing 52.6 bln naira rights issue
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank starts marketing 52.6 bln naira rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank will start marketing a rights issue on Monday aiming to raise 52.6 billion naira ($275.10 million) to invest in infrastructure and boost lending.

According to marketing documents seen by Reuters, the lender will sell 7.63 billion ordinary shares at 6.90 naira each at a ratio of one new share for every three held by existing shareholders.

The issue will close on March 4 and the new shares will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange for trading on June 1, the bank said.

$1 = 191.2000 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.