Nigeria's Access Bank posts 20 pct rise in 2014 pretax profit
March 16, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank posts 20 pct rise in 2014 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank reported a 20 percent rise in 2014 pretax profit to 52.02 billion naira ($261 million) compared with the previous year, it said on Monday.

Revenue also rose to 245.21 billion naira during the year to end-December against 206.89 billion naira in the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

Access Bank said it will pay a total dividend of 0.60 naira per share, unchanged from the previous year.

$1 = 199.6000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Macharia

