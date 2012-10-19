FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Access Bank 9-mth pre-tax profit doubles
October 19, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank 9-mth pre-tax profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank’s pre-tax profit for the first nine month to September more than doubled to 39.11 billion naira ($248.48 million), compared with 18.07 billion naira in the same period of last year, the bank said on Friday.

Gross earnings jumped to 162.27 billion naira in the same period, from 86.32 billion last year.

Access Bank acquired rescued rival Intercontinental last year and merged their operations.

The bank’s shares rose 3.3 percent to 9.40 naira on the local bourse on Friday. ($1 = 157.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

