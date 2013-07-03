Nigeria's Access Bank to focus on retail on business

LAGOS, July 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank aims to grow its customer base to 15-20 million across its African markets by 2018, from around 6 million now, as it shifts its focus to retail banking.

Its incoming chief executive, Herbert Wigwe, who takes over at the end of the year, said retail banking will account for around 50 percent of its total business in five years time, up from 30 percent now.

He added that Access Bank would also be involved in divestments of assets by oil companies. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Heavens)