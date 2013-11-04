FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Access Bank raises $100 mln in bilateral debt - CEO
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Access Bank raises $100 mln in bilateral debt - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian bank Access Bank has raised $100 million in seven-year international bilateral debt priced below its Eurobond yield of 7.25 percent, to bolster its capital base, outgoing chief executive said on Monday.

Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede said Access Bank, and that the Tier II debt would help to increase the bank’s capital adequacy ratio to 20 percent by year-end, up from 18 percent as at its nine-month period to September. The bank would not need to issue any equity, he said.

Aig-Imokhuede will retire as chief executive of the bank at the end of the year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.