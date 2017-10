LAGOS, March 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit rose 25.56 percent to 20.3 billion naira ($128.6 million) in 2011, compared with 16.16 billion naira the previous year.

The bank last October completed the acquisition of rival lender Intercontinental Bank, one of nine banks rescued in a $4 billion 2009 bailout, and it merged operations of the two.