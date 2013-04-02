Nigeria's bad bank AMCON has stopped buying bad loans -CEO

LAGOS, April 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s AMCON has stopped buying bad loans from the banking sector, its chief executive said on Tuesday, a move meant to discourage excessive risk-taking in Africa’s second biggest economy after a 2009 financial crisis.

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) was set up in 2010 to clean up the banking system following a $4 billion rescue of nine lenders that came close to collapse, but AMCON CEO Mustapha Chike-Obi told Reuters it would no longer serve as a lifeline to banks with bad loans. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Heavens)