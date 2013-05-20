Nigeria's AMCON to retire 2 trln naira of bonds in 2013 and 2014

LAGOS, May 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state-owned AMCON plans to retire 2 trillion naira worth of its 5.7 trillion naira of bonds this year and next from bad loan recoveries and refinance what’s left with the central bank, the “bad bank” said on Monday.

Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had made “great progress” on recovering bad loans and that after the refinancing, the central bank will be the sole holder of its bonds.

It said retiring the 2 trillion naira worth of bonds will cut its liabilities by 35 percent.

AMCON will also start divesting its shares in three lenders nationalised by the central bank in the next 30 days, starting with Enterprise bank, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)