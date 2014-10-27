FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gunmen kill German citizen, kidnap another in southwest Nigeria
October 27, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Gunmen kill German citizen, kidnap another in southwest Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear the second man was a sub-contractor)

LAGOS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked the vehicles of a German worker and sub-contractor for a construction company in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state, shooting one dead and kidnapping the other, a senior security source told Reuters on Monday.

The attack on the cars carrying the men, who worked with Julius Berger Nigeria, which did not have escorts, occurred on Friday, the source said. Ogun state lies just outside Nigeria’s coastal commercial capital of Lagos.

Ogun state police were not immediately available for comment. When contacted, the company declined to confirm the details but said only that it was working for the swift release of the hostage.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams

