Nigeria's graft watchdog sues central bank officials over $40 mln fraud

LAGOS, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s anti-corruption body on Tuesday charged officials from the central bank and commercial banks in court over an 8 billion naira ($40 million) currency fraud, a lawyer to the agency said.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) charged six central bank officials and 6 commercial bank staff accused of currency theft and recirculating naira notes intended for destruction at a court in the southwestern city of Ibadan, Rotimi Jacobs, a lawyer for the EFCC, told Reuters.

Jacobs said the officials had pleaded not guilty to the charges, and that the court had ordered that they be detained in prison pending their bail applications.