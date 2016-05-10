Nigeria's Access Bank managing director questioned and released without charge

LAGOS, May 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited local lender Access Bank and questioned its managing director Herbert Wigwe over a transaction, the bank said on Tuesday.

Wigwe complied with a request to follow officers for “further interrogation,” the bank said in a statement, referring a visit by EFCC agents on Friday.

“He was released without charge on the same day, following the resolution of the underlying issues.”