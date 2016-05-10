FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Access Bank managing director questioned and released without charge
May 10, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Access Bank managing director questioned and released without charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited local lender Access Bank and questioned its managing director Herbert Wigwe over a transaction, the bank said on Tuesday.

Wigwe complied with a request to follow officers for “further interrogation,” the bank said in a statement, referring a visit by EFCC agents on Friday.

“He was released without charge on the same day, following the resolution of the underlying issues.”

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Heavens

