a year ago
Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corp says concerned about non-performing insider loans
July 22, 2016

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corp says concerned about non-performing insider loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 22 (Reuters) - The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, an independent government agency, said on Friday it was concerned about an "increasing wave" of non-performing insider loans in the country's banks.

Such loans are those paid by banks to their directors and shareholders. In a statement, the agency said managing director Alhaji Ibrahim was concerned about the consequences "on the stability of the nation's banking system".

Earlier this month the central bank replaced the board of Skye Bank after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, saying the bank's non-performing loan ration had been above the regulatory limit for some time. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing)

