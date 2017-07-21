FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Nigeria's NNPC says cenbank supervising $231.8 mln government remittance
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 3 hours ago

Nigeria's NNPC says cenbank supervising $231.8 mln government remittance

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company on Friday said the central bank was supervising the remittance of funds to the government totalling $231.8 million from Diamond Bank, Skye Bank and Keystone Bank.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the money accrued from investments -- $174.4 million with Diamond Bank, $40.7 million in Skye Bank and $16.7 million in Keystone Bank -- was being remitted to a treasury account under a government policy to curb corruption.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.