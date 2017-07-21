Nigeria's NNPC says cenbank supervising $231.8 mln government remittance

ABUJA, July 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company on Friday said the central bank was supervising the remittance of funds to the government totalling $231.8 million from Diamond Bank, Skye Bank and Keystone Bank.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the money accrued from investments -- $174.4 million with Diamond Bank, $40.7 million in Skye Bank and $16.7 million in Keystone Bank -- was being remitted to a treasury account under a government policy to curb corruption.