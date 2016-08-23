Nigeria central bank suspends nine banks from FX market, sources say

LAGOS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank has suspended nine banks from the interbank currency market for failing to remit the government's share of dollar dividends the banks got from the state-owned gas company, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government's share of the dividends comes to $2.1 billion.

The suspension comes after the regulator paid $1.2 billion for currency forwards it sold in June at 280 per dollar, the bankers said, further draining its dollar reserves, which is down to $25.7 billion, its lowest in more than 10 years. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Larry King)