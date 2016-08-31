Nigeria central bank says ends suspension of lenders banned from FX market

ABUJA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank said on Wednesday it had ended the suspension of nine banks from the interbank currency market for failing to remit money owed to the government.

The reinstatement was announced by Tokunbo Martins, the central bank's director of banking supervision, who said a payment plan to pass on all outstanding dollar deposits from two state-owned energy companies into a government account had been agreed.

The suspension, imposed last week, came after the central bank tightened restrictions on the flow of dollars to domestic lenders in March. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dominic Evans)