10 months ago
Nigeria's central bank says country's lenders have strong capital buffers
October 12, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Nigeria's central bank says country's lenders have strong capital buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's banks have very strong capital buffers to weather the country's economic crisis, the central bank's director of banking supervision said on Wednesday.

Tokunbo Martins, speaking at a press conference after a meeting with the heads of the country's banks, also said the supply of foreign exchange for manufacturers will be improved.

Nigeria, which has Africa's biggest economy, is in recession as a slump in vital oil revenues has hammered public finances and the currency, driving up the prices of imported goods. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
