a year ago
Nigerian bank execs meet central bank to discuss FX market suspension - sources
August 24, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Nigerian bank execs meet central bank to discuss FX market suspension - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian bank executives are meeting with central bank officials, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the central bank suspended nine lenders from foreign exchange transactions for failing to remit money owed to the government.

The interbank market opened with no deals, until three minutes before the end of the session on Wednesday, when the central bank intervened with dollar sales, traders said.

Only three deals worth $0.75 million were traded, at 305.50 per dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
