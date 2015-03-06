FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria central bank to issue $5 bln in Treasury bills in Q2
March 6, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria central bank to issue $5 bln in Treasury bills in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to issue new Treasury bills worth 995.5 billion naira ($5 billion) as from March 19, the central bank said on its debt issuance calendar on Friday.

The debt will have tenors of between 3-month and 1-year maturities, the bank said.

The bank will issue a total of 202.25 billion naira of the 3-month maturities during the period, and a total of 236.81 billion naira worth of the 6-month tenor.

A total of 556.46 billion naira worth of the 1-year paper will be sold during the period, the bank said.

The bank said a total of 945.5 billion naira worth of Treasury bills issued earlier will be due for repayment during the same period.

$1 = 199.4500 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

