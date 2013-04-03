FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria to sell 183.6 bln naira in Treasury bills
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 3, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria to sell 183.6 bln naira in Treasury bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria said on Wednesday it plans to sell 183.65 billion naira ($1.16 billion) worth of treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year at its twice-monthly auction on April 10, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it will auction 20.16 billion naira in 91-day bills, 43.49 billion naira in 182-day notes and 120 billion naira in 364-day paper, using the Dutch auction system.

Yields on the short-dated debt went up in the last two auctions, as the government sought to attract more demand from investors. ($1 = 158.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.