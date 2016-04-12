FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria to raise 167.5 bln naira in treasury bills
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Nigeria to raise 167.5 bln naira in treasury bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to raise 167.51 billion naira ($843.67 million) in treasury bills with maturities ranging between 3-month and 1-year on April 20, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank aims to raise 36.78 billion naira in the 3-month paper, 35 billion naira in the 6-month note and 95.73 billion naira in the 1-year debt, using the Dutch auction system.

Nigeria issues short-dated debt to mop-up excess liquidity in the banking system to curb rising inflation, finance a portion of the budget deficit and help commercial lenders manage their liquidity. ($1 = 198.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.