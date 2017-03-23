LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on
Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above
inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to
maintain positive yield and attract investors.
The bank said it raised 83.16 billion naira by issuing the
one-year bill, which it had sold at a yield of 18.55 percent at
its previous auction on March 15.
Nigeria forecasts a budget deficit of 2.36 trillion naira in
2017, half of which it aims to fund through domestic borrowing.
It has been trying to keep costs down as it grapples with the
country's first recession in 25 years amid galloping inflation.
Annual inflation in Africa's biggest economy fell for the
first time in 15 months to 17.78 percent in February but
remained outside the central bank single-digit target.
It raised a total of 134.96 billion naira from a treasury
bill auction on Wednesday.
Outstanding total debt rose to 17.4 trillion naira last year
from 12.6 trillion in 2015 and is set to increase further. The
government plans to increase public spending by almost 20
percent this year, funded through borrowing.
The debt office on Thursday said it raised 2.07 billion
naira from a new two-year savings bond sold to retail investors,
as it tries to broaden the country's funding base.
The central bank issues treasury bills twice a month to
finance the government's budget deficit and help lenders manage
liquidity and curb inflation.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Ed Osmond)