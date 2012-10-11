FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria issues 172 bln naira Tbills, yields up 30 bps
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria issues 172 bln naira Tbills, yields up 30 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 bln) in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to 1-year, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were up 30 basis points compared with rates at the previous auction.

The central bank sold 30.16 billion naira of 91-day paper at a yield of 13 percent, higher than the 12.7 percent offered at the last auction.

It sold 73.49 billion naira in 182-day paper at 13.34 percent, more than 30 basis point above the 13 percent previously, while it issued 68.18 billion naira in 1-year paper at 13.38 percent, an increase from 13.05 percent last month.

Total subscriptions stood at 356.07 billion naira, compared with 238.30 billion naira at the last auction, while demand for the 1-year note was strongest, at 159.26 billion naira.

Nigeria, Africa’s second biggest economy after South Africa, issues treasury bills regularly to reduce money supply, curb inflation and help lenders manage their liquidity. ($1 = 157.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.