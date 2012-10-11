Nigeria issues 172 bln naira Tbills, yields up 30 bps

LAGOS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 bln) in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to 1-year, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were up 30 basis points compared with rates at the previous auction.

The central bank sold 30.16 billion naira of 91-day paper at a yield of 13 percent, higher than the 12.7 percent offered at the last auction.

It sold 73.49 billion naira in 182-day paper at 13.34 percent, more than 30 basis point above the 13 percent previously, while it issued 68.18 billion naira in 1-year paper at 13.38 percent, an increase from 13.05 percent last month.

Total subscriptions stood at 356.07 billion naira, compared with 238.30 billion naira at the last auction, while demand for the 1-year note was strongest, at 159.26 billion naira.

Nigeria, Africa’s second biggest economy after South Africa, issues treasury bills regularly to reduce money supply, curb inflation and help lenders manage their liquidity. ($1 = 157.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)