FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nigeria to raise 952 bln naira through Treasury bill sales by end of year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Nigeria to raise 952 bln naira through Treasury bill sales by end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria will raise about 952.04 billion naira ($3.02 billion) with new issues of Treasury bills from Sept. 15 to Dec. 1, the central bank said on Wednesday in its latest issuance calendar.

The bank said it would sell 264.47 billion naira worth of three-month bills, 204.88 billion of six-month bills and 482.69 billion of one-year bills.

Nigeria is expected to borrow around 900 billion naira from the local market to bridge its budget deficit, which is estimated at 2.2 trillion naira in this year's budget. ($1 = 315 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.