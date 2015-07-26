FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 11 dead after blast at market in northern Nigeria
July 26, 2015

At least 11 dead after blast at market in northern Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMATURU, Nigeria July 26 (Reuters) - A blast rocked a crowded market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens, witnesses said.

The explosion, which occurred at around 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT), comes six days after a suicide bomber killed three policemen at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city, which is the capital of Yobe state.

Reporting by Joe Hemba, additional reporting by Ardo Abdullah in Bauchi; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely

