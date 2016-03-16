FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast kills at least 21 at mosque in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri
March 16, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Blast kills at least 21 at mosque in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 16 (Reuters) - At least 21 people have been killed and 32 were injured in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, a military source and a civilian joint task force member said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the first since 65 people were killed on the outskirts of the city at the end of January, but it bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Toby Chopra)

