Multiple blasts hit Nigeria's northern Gombe town
February 24, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

Multiple blasts hit Nigeria's northern Gombe town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A series of explosions echoed through the northeast Nigerian town of Gombe on Friday, witnesses said, a remote place that has been largely spared the Islamist insurgency plaguing the country’s north.

“It started around 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) and it kept on going off,” said Jimam Lar, a PHD researcher doing field work in Gombe who heard the blasts from his hotel room.

“I’ve heard several bombs. It’s a good number. I can’t say exactly how many, but it went on for over an hour at intervals,” he said, adding that there was sporadic shooting as well. (Reporting by Tim Cocks)

