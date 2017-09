MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 3 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire could be heard coming from the outskirts of Maiduguri in the northeast of Nigeria on Friday evening and a military source said Islamist insurgents were battling with the security forces.

“The insurgents are trying to attack the community and the military are fighting back,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Editing by David Clarke)