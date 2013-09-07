FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian army says 50 Islamists killed with air support
September 7, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian army says 50 Islamists killed with air support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nigerian soldiers backed by air support have tracked down and killed 50 members of Islamist sect Boko Haram in the sect’s northeastern stronghold, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

Suspected members of Boko Haram killed 20 people in two attacks late on Wednesday and early on Thursday in the villages of Gajiram and Bulabulin Ngabura in the northeastern Borno state, local residents said.

“Troops pursued the terrorists to their camps and with air support about 50 terrorists were killed in a shoot-out,” army spokesman Sagir Musa told reporters in Maiduguri.

Boko Haram, which wants to impose sharia law in northern Nigeria, and other splinter Islamist groups, are the biggest threat to stability in Africa’s top oil exporter. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Mike Collett-White)

