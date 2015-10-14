FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama sends 300 U.S. troops to Cameroon in anti-Boko Haram fight
October 14, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Obama sends 300 U.S. troops to Cameroon in anti-Boko Haram fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday informed Congress he is sending about 300 U.S. military personnel to Cameroon, the White House said, part of a stepped-up effort by Washington to counter the violent group Boko Haram.

An advance force of U.S. military personnel has arrived in Cameroon, an administration official said on condition of anonymity.

The forces will be conducting airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, the official said, adding they would be armed for their own protection. (Reporting by Warren Strobel. Editing by Doina Chiacu)

