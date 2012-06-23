FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb explodes in Nigeria capital, no casualties-agency
June 23, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bomb explodes in Nigeria capital, no casualties-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 23 (Reuters) - A bomb exploded outside a nightclub popular with foreigners and wealthy Nigerians in the capital Abuja late on Friday but no one was injured, an emergency agency said on Saturday.

Windows of nearby buildings were shattered and six luxury vehicles were damaged in the blast, which struck at 11:25 p.m., an emailed statement from National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Yushau Shuaib said.

“The explosives were suspected to be planted on a tree opposite Kryxtal lounge, a relaxation spot in Wuse,” the statement said.

Radical Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds in bomb and gun attacks this year in its insurgency against President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

Its attacks usually focus on authority and religious targets in the largely Muslim north but it has struck in the capital several times, including a suicide bomb at the U.N. building last year that killed 24 people. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)

