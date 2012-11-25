FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb rocks church in Nigerian military barracks - sources
November 25, 2012

Car bomb rocks church in Nigerian military barracks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A car bomb was detonated at a church inside military barracks in Jaji in Nigeria’s Kaduna state on Sunday, two military sources said.

“A car drove into the church premises ... then detonated the bomb,” one of the military officers told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The National Emergency Agency confirmed there had been an explosion inside the barracks and said it was “likely at a worship centre”.

Kaduna state in northern Nigeria has been the target of several bomb attacks this year, including on churches. Some have been claimed by Islamist sect Boko Haram, a group which has killed hundreds in an insurgency this year.

