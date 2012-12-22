FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bombers attack mobile phone firms in Nigeria
December 22, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Suicide bombers attack mobile phone firms in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Two suicide car bombers attacked the offices of mobile phone operators India’s Airtel and South Africa’s MTN on Saturday in Nigeria’s northern city of Kano, killing themselves but no civilians, the police said.

“The one who hit the Airtel office was shot by military men before the bomb exploded ... at the MTN office the car rammed into the fence but no civilians were killed,” Ibrahim Idris, the chief of police in Kano, told Reuters by phone.

Islamist sect Boko Haram has previously targeted phone companies, saying they help the security forces catch its members.

