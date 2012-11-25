FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suicide car bombs kill 9 at military church in Nigeria
November 25, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Two suicide car bombs kill 9 at military church in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Two suicide car bombs were detonated at a church inside the Jaji military barracks in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state on Sunday, killing at least 9 people and wounding dozens, a military source said.

“A Kia branded car drove into the church premises ... and detonated,” a military source who witnessed the bombings told Reuters, asking not to be named.

“Then an ash-coloured Toyota Camry drove in and exploded while people came to help after the first bomb. Most people died from the second blast,” he said.

