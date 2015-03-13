Nigeria's Gombe state sells 5 bln naira bond at 16 pct yield

LAGOS, March 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s northeastern Gombe state has raised 5 billion naira ($25 million) by selling a 7-year bond with a 16 percent yield to help fund new roads and schools, an official said on Friday.

The bond, which was issued with a maturity date of 2022, is the first tranche of a 10 billion naira debt issuance programme, the official who is an adviser to the issue said in a notice.

A total of three applications for 5 million units of 1,000 naira each was received from investors.

The state had in 2012 issued a 20 billion naira 7-year bond maturing in 2019 with a yield of 15.5 percent.