FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria raises 45 bln naira in 5-, 20-yr bond sales; yields rise
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria raises 45 bln naira in 5-, 20-yr bond sales; yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 45 billion naira worth of naira-denominated bonds maturing in 2020 and 2034 at an auction on Wednesday, at higher yields than the returns at its previous auction in August, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The amount raised at the auction was short of the 70 billion naira initially proposed by the debt office.

Traders said the debt office was constrained by the higher yields demanded by investors and reduced the amount of debt sold.

Investors had asked for yields ranging from 13.5 to 20 percent for the 2020 bond and 14.5 to 20 percent for the 2034 debt, but the debt office decided to cut off the sale at 15.95 and 15.97 percent respectively. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.