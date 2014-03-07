FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria to sell 90 bln naira in 3-, 10-year bonds
March 7, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria to sell 90 bln naira in 3-, 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to sell 90 billion naira ($547.61 million) of bonds with maturities of three years and 10 years on March 12 at its third monthly debt auction this year, the Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The debt office said it would issue 45 billion naira each of the three- and 10-year bonds, maturing in August 2016 and March 2024 respectively, using the Dutch Auction system.

The notes are re-openings of previous issues. ($1 = 164.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)

