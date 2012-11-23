FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Lagos state issues $507 mln bond at 14.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
November 23, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria's Lagos state issues $507 mln bond at 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Lagos state has issued a 80 billion naira ($507 mln) bond maturing in 2019 at 14.5 percent and will use the money to fund infrastructure projects, the state government said on Friday.

The issue, which is the first tranche of a 167 billion naira debt issuance program, was sold through book building, it said.

“The need to continue to ... increase the infrastructure of the state ... informed the issuing of the bond,” Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola said in a statement. ($1 = 157.5500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.