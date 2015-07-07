FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria plans to sell 70 bln naira of bonds on July 15
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria plans to sell 70 bln naira of bonds on July 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to sell 70 billion naira ($351.85 mln) worth of bonds next week, its seventh debt auction this year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.

The debt office said it will issue 40 billion naira in five-year paper and 30 billion naira in the 20-year debt, using the Dutch Auction System on July 15.

All are the reopening of previously issued debt.

Last week the debt office said it would issue between 180 and 240 billion naira worth of bonds in the third quarter.

$1 = 198.95 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.