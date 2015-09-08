Nigeria says it disagrees with JP Morgan on index expulsion

LAGOS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria on Tuesday said it disagreed with JP Morgan’s decision to phase it out of its emerging government bond index (GBI-EM), arguing that it was already improving liquidity and transparency in the currency market despite a huge drop in global crude prices since last June.

In a statement signed by the country’s Finance Ministry, Central Bank and Debt Management Office, the central bank said it had ensured that all genuine dollar demand was met especially from foreign investors. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by G Crosse)