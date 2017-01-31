FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nigeria plans to raise $300 mln via "diaspora bond" by June - bookrunner
January 31, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

Nigeria plans to raise $300 mln via "diaspora bond" by June - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to raise $300 million by selling a diaspora bond targeting Nigerians living abroad, one of the book runners on the deal, First Bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bond, which will have a maturity of five to seven years, is expected to be issued by June, the bank said.

Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs and Stanbic IBTC Bank , the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , to advise it on the sale of the maiden bond. It also appointed United Bank for Africa as one of the bookrunners on the deal.

Nigeria is the world's fifth-biggest destination for international remittances with 5 million Nigerians living abroad sending money back to relatives, according to Western Union. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)

