Nigerian 5-year bond yield up 29 bps after FX controls tightened
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian 5-year bond yield up 29 bps after FX controls tightened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 25 (Reuters) - The Nigerian 5-year government bond yield rose 29 basis points on Thursday after the central bank tightened access to the foreign exchange market to curb speculation and conserve its dwindling reserves, traders said.

The 2020 bond yield rose to 14.49 percent in early trades from 14.2 percent on Wednesday. Traders said domestic investors and pension funds were switching into bonds with higher yields to shield themselves from the potential inflationary impact of the new foreign exchange policy.

Yields across all maturities rose on average 10 basis points on Thursday after an 11 basis point rise on Wednesday, one trader at a major commercial bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)

