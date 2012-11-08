FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria bond yields dive after S&P rating upgrade
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria bond yields dive after S&P rating upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yields on Nigeria’s 10-year bond renewed falls on Thursday and are now as much as 38 basis points lower since Standard & Poor’s lifted the country’s credit rating on Wednesday, helped by the bonds’ addition to a key emerging market debt index.

The 10-year note, which was trading at 13.98 percent before the ratings announcement, opened for trade on Thursday at 13.60 percent, while yields on other maturities have fallen between 10-20 basis points.

Barclays this week said it will add Nigeria to its emerging market local currency government bond index from March next year, aiding a drop in yields, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.