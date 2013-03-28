FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays adds $16 bln of Nigerian bonds to emerging mkts index
March 28, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Barclays adds $16 bln of Nigerian bonds to emerging mkts index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Barclays expects to add approximately $16 billion of Nigerian debt to its emerging markets government bond index from April 1, the bank said on Thursday.

Ten Nigerian bonds will be eligible for the Barclays Emerging Markets Local Currency Government Index, a spokeswoman said. Nigeria becomes the second sub-Saharan African country after South Africa to be included in the index following steps to improve access to its bond market. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by Ron Askew)

