LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria, rated BB-/BB-, has appointed Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, according to a market source.

The roadshows will serve as an update on the Nigerian economy ahead of a potential issuance of securities at a date to be announced in 2013, the source said. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)