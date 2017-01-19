Nigeria raises local currency bonds at yields below inflation

LAGOS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria raised 214.95 billion naira ($704.18 mln) in local currency bonds at its first auction this year with the debt sold at yields below galloping inflation, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The sale was on Wednesday.

Though yields were higher than at its last auction in December, it said, adding that it received demand of 235.05 billion naira for the bonds. ($1 = 305.2500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)