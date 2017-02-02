Nigeria hires banks for US dollar bond

Feb 2 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated Citigroup and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed income investor meetings in London and the United States commencing February 3, according to a lead.

A 144A/Reg S benchmark US dollar-denominated offering with a final maturity of up to 15 years, under the Republic's to be established GMTN programme, may follow.

Meetings will take place in London on February 3, Los Angeles on February 6, Boston on February 7 and finish in New York on February 8.

The sovereign is rated B1 (stable)/B (stable)/ B+ (negative). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)