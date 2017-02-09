Feb 9 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has set price guidance for a US$1bn 15-year bullet bond at 8.125%-8.375%, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 8.50% area.

Order books are in excess of US$4.5bn.

The 144A/Reg S notes due February 2032 are today's business via joint bookrunners Citigroup and Standard Chartered, with Stanbic IBTC Capital acting as financial adviser.

Global books go subject at 2pm London time.

Nigeria is rated B1/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)