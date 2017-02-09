BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
(Updates book size)
By Robert Hogg
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has set final price guidance for a US$1bn 15-year bullet bond at 8% area (+/-12.5bp), to price in range, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 8.50% area, with guidance set at 8.125%-8.375%.
Order books are in excess of US$6.6bn.
The 144A/Reg S notes due February 2032 are today's business via joint bookrunners Citigroup and Standard Chartered, with Stanbic IBTC Capital acting as financial adviser.
Global books go subject at 2pm London time.
Nigeria is rated B1/B/B+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: